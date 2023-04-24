Texas Veterans Parade Grand Marshal Chris Cassidy said he attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland because it offered an outstanding education with the benefit of being free. Little did he know at the time that his journey in the Navy would begin in Maine and lead him halfway around the world then miles above it, as a NASA Astronaut.
This weekend the high-flying American hero served as both the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Texas Veterans Day Parade and as the Keynote Speaker of the Medal of Honor Dinner held Friday at the Collin Club in Corsicana.
During his remarks Friday, Cassidy credited the Navy for providing him with the opportunities he experienced in life including his time as an astronaut.
Cassidy, who together with his wife Peggy have five children, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1993. He was one 18 selected among the more than 1,000 graduates join the Navy Seals.
He eventually completed the Basic Underwater Demolition training and was named the “Budsman” his classes top graduate.
As a member of Seal Team 3 Cassidy was one of the first Navy Seals sent to Afghanistan in 2001, after the 9/11 attacks on America.
“No matter the occupation we are all paid to make good decisions, and be a good leader,” he said.
Cassidy served 11 years as a Seal including two tours in Afghanistan.
Later he earned a Master’s of Science from M.I.T. before applying to become a NASA astronaut in 2006. He took part in several missions during his career, completing 10 space walks while spending 377 days 17 hours and 49 minutes in space.
It takes 90 minutes to travel around the world going five miles per second.
“It’s an amazing experience Earth is a spaceship for all of us,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy retired from both the Navy and NASA in 2021, he currently serves as the President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, a position he accepted in August of 2021.
The museum will open later this year.
The Texas Veterans Day Parade Committee presented several awards, Friday evening.
The Texas Governor Beauford Jester Award is presented to an American military Veteran who makes the greatest contribution to this year’s Corsicana Texas Veterans Parade.
The Governor Beauford Jester Award was presented by Col Ralph Hunkins, National Board
Member, State Funeral for War Veterans. to Dr. Karen Kopp.
The James Acree Award is presented to the Texas Veterans Parade volunteer of the year who is not a military veteran. This year’s James Acree Award was presented by one of James Acree’s children Felix Acree, to Mr. Kim Boales.
The Barton-Wright Award is given annually to the government official who has demonstrated love for veterans and done the most to promote the mission of the organization during the past year. The Barton-Wright Award was presented to Texas State Senator Bob Hall.
Hall represents District 2 in the State Senate which includes Navarro County.
The Navarro Garcia Patriot award is the highest honor given in Navarro County. Presented annually to an American who has demonstrated selfless service and leadership to Texas Veterans.
This year’s presenter was Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, a descendant of José Antonio Navarro,
The 2023 The Navarro Garcia Patriot award recipient is Chris Cassidy.
The Texas Veterans Parade Committee thanked Navarro College, those in attendance as well as residents of Navarro County for their support in making this parade a reality.
“Thank you, and remember to thank a veteran,” said Texas Veterans Parade CEO, Elizabeth Brown.
