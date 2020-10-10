The Texas Veterans Parade Board will bring Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams to Texas for the Dedication of the Navarro County Gold Star Memorial Monday, Nov. 23 and the second annual Medal of Honor Banquet later that evening.
While in Texas, he will also attend the Medal of Honor reunion in Fort Worth.
Williams recently celebrated his 97th birthday, which he celebrated by riding his 3-Wheel Slingshot Motorcycle in front of a military veterans rally in West Virginia.
“We have given him a great birthday gift from Corsicana, Navarro County,” stated Bill McNutt, Texas Veterans Parade Chairman and Founder.
“We were able to arrange for a private aircraft to bring him to Texas to attend the Medal of Honor Convention in Ft. Worth and attend two important events in Corsicana.”
More information about these upcoming events will be released soon.
