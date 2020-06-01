Medical Associates at Corsicana Crossing Welcomes Dr. Jana Brock to the medical staff. Dr. Brock comes most recently from the McKinney area and has practiced in Texas and Missouri.
She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science in psychology. She received her doctorate from University of Texas Medical School, Houston and completed her internship and residency from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Dr. Brock is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Brock is passionate about making sure her patients know that they are team.
“I want people to be responsible for their own health; I want patients to fully understand their diagnosis, why they are taking prescribed medications,” she said.
“I’ve found that a patient is more likely to follow a plan of care when they know these things. I will listen and get a patient all of the tools that I can to make sure they have the best possible outcomes. It’s about patient empowerment.”
Dr. Brock is also board certified in sports medicine. She has enjoyed serving as team physician for several high school, NCAA and semi-professional teams in the DFW metroplex for the past 13 years.
Dr. Brock is accepting new patients for family medicine and sports medicine. To make an appointment, call 903-872-6065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.