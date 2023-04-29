The Medical Associates of Navarro County team and local business leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on the first clinic in Streetman at 201 N. Houston Ave.
The clinic was opened to address the increasing need for healthcare services in Streetman and surrounding communities.
The primary care provider for this location is Streetman native and nurse practitioner Dana Pillans, MSN, APRN, AGACNP-BC.
Pillans is an adult gerontology nurse practitioner and earned her master’s degree in nursing from Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock, Texas. Her areas of focus include adult primary care, gerontology and neurological conditions. She also works with her patients to manage common chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and high cholesterol.
The hospital’s CEO Michael Ellis, met with staff and local residents before the official ribbon cutting.
“Convenient access to care is essential to the overall health of our communities,” said Mike Ellis, CEO, Navarro Regional Hospital. “This clinic represents our commitment to serving all of the communities in Navarro and Freestone Counties.”
Clinic staff were already seeing patients, before the doors officially opened. The facility has two exam rooms and a lab for blood work.
Ellis said one benefit of the clinic is its location.
“We can see patients here so they don’t have to travel to Corsicana or Fairfield for routine checkups and general care,” he said.
Another benefit is that the facility will be staffed by people who live in nearby communities.
“Familiarity with those who provide care lessens the stress associated with seeking medical help,” Ellis said. We want people to be comfortable coming in to see those who are caring for them.”
Navarro County Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore, welcomed the clinic,“as a good addition to the area, which can provide immediate options.”
“Time is better spent getting care, than seeking it,” Moore said.
The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed for the lunch hour between 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 903-602-7324.
