Lott's Physical Therapy and Fitness Center hosted a student physical clinic for Kerens, Mildred and Rice Monday evening. Volunteers from Corsicana local medical facilities provided their time and expertise to each of these schools.
Money collected by the schools will directly benefit the students.
Kerens, Mildred and Rice ISDs would like to thank each of the volunteers and Lott's Physical Therapy for hosting.
Local volunteers included Baylor Scott & White, Dr. Stephen Mathew, Dr. Brandon Barnes, Dr. Jonathan Shie, JD Shields, and Taylor Ulmer; Grace Family Clinic, Marti Gantt and Shea Woods;
Medical Associates of Navarro County, Bobbie Sims; Navarro Regional Hospital, Hillary Harper;
Angels at Home Nursing Agency, Rose Rash; Lott Physical Therapy, David Lott, Seth Watson, Dustin West, Ellen Mackey, Alie Watson, Jacob Rash, and Esther Gonzalez.
