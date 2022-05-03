JOIN US FOR A TIGER MEET & GREET

Your chance to get to know new Corsicana Head Football Coach Aric Sardinea has arrived. The community is invited to meet Coach Sardinea Thursday, May 5 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.

The meet and greet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Refreshments and cookies will be served.

Sardinea’s hire was approved by the school board on April 11. The 47-year-old has been the coach at Class 6A Alief Elsik the last six years.

