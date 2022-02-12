Eddie Perry
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2?
I’m Eddie Perry the Commissioner of Precinct 2. I’ve lived in the area all of my life. Since becoming commissioner I have helped balance the budget and improved the roads in our Precinct.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
The requirements for this position are very broad. I have learned a lot in the past three years. County Commissioners gather information and surround ourselves with good people and make the best decisions possible. I’m always available to meet and talk with people and address their concerns.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 7 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
I have been asked to address the counties budget and our roads, which go hand in hand. We need money to improve the roads. We’ve made progress, but in a precinct this size it’s difficult to accommodate every want, but we do respond to every need.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
I firmly believe that the county's budget should be treated like a personal household budget.
When I took office the county had over a 2 million dollar deficit. Two years later, a balanced budget was achieved by working with department heads to develop a responsible budget. The county also sold over $50,000 of surplus, eliminating storage fees. I originally ran for commissioner because I saw a need. I am running again because I believe there’s more we can accomplish together.
Ricky Grantham
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2?
For a complete introduction, please visit www.facebook.com/Vote.for.Ricky.Grantham. I am running to be a strong voice for all Precinct 2 residents; making sure that their needs and concerns are addressed before the county commissioners court and all other county agencies.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
I built my career in the military on problem solving. I recognize that I don’t have all the answers, and I believe in listening to and learning from others forming productive alliances to solve issues.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position?
The main issue I have been asked to address is to make sure that Pct. 2 voices are heard at the county and that their representative will standup for and fight for them. They want someone who is willing to be in the fight with them. I promise when elected that I will do just that; I will not take their issues and concerns lightly.
How have you attempted to differentiate yourself from your opponent running for Commissioner in Pct. 2?
I have set out to show that I have a broad background dealing with multiple government and civilian agencies from local government to state and federal. I have emphasized that I will be a full-time county commissioner and I will not have any other job on the side.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
My philosophy is to build to last not just doing a temporary fix. My priorities are the employees of the county and service to the citizens of the county. For a more complete picture please visit my Facebook page.
David Brewer
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4?
My name is David Brewer and I am a retired, 35-year employee of Blooming Grove ISD. The last 27 years of my career I served as a school administrator. I am married to my wife of 36 years, Cathleen, who is a semi-retired X-Ray technologist. We have two children, Kevin, who is the head basketball coach and teacher at Van High School and Anna, who is a speech pathologist with Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. We live in Silver City and I am a lifelong resident of Precinct 4. I have served the citizens of Precinct 4 for over 35 years in the capacity of a school administrator. I am a board member for the Central Texas Teacher’s Credit Union and the Hope Center. I am a member of Northside Baptist Church and serve there as a Deacon and teach a Bible Study Class on Sunday mornings. I also serve as a volunteer for the Navarro County Youth Expo serving as the Registered Heifer Superintendent. These experiences have given me the skills and abilities to serve effectively as Commissioner. I have managed large budgets and large numbers of personnel. I have written and managed both state and federal grants and have knowledge of the rules, regulations, and laws regarding the use of public (tax) funds. We did not have unlimited funds at BGISD and had to make our funds go as far as possible to provide goods and services for our school.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents. To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
Just as in a school setting, decisions that affect our county must be made in the best interest of the people. My 35 years of experience in administration has equipped me for the decision making process for the county. Decisions regarding budget and personnel should only be made after research and gathering as much information as possible regarding the facts and weighing the outcome of the decision. Decisions cannot be made in haste or from a knee-jerk response. With this said, sometimes the time-frame for a decision does not give you the luxury of extensive research. I plan to work hard and do my homework with regard to making decisions regarding the business of the county, but will also do my best to do that in a timely manner and not “sit” on decisions that must be made. In addition, my decisions will be made with regard to the consensus of the constituents of Precinct 4. In school, the decisions were always with the students' best interest in mind, and for the county, the decisions will always be made with the residents' best interest in mind.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
One of the biggest issues facing our county is economic development. Our county is growing and with that increase, added stress on our infrastructure. We must continue to provide for all citizens of our county. This includes our first responders from our various volunteer fire departments, our sheriff’s office, and our road crews. When you need services from each of these three departments, it is sometimes a critical situation. As we grow, these departments must also grow to meet the demands. Businesses and industries will, without fail, study our county in regard to these services in making their decision whether to expand or relocate to our county. Our county and city officials must be involved with seeking out these new businesses and industries that are considering coming here. Our citizens are already paying very high taxes and we need to seek these new avenues of revenue with new business and industry that will employ our citizens and add to our county revenue. There is a crowded field in this race. All of the seven candidates bring different skills and abilities to the table for consideration by the voters. I have 35 years of administrative experience. I have experience with the development and management of large budgets utilizing public funds. I have state, federal, and private grant writing experience. These are the skills and abilities necessary for the Commissioner of Pct. 4 that make me the best choice for this position.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future county budgets?
I have studied the county’s budgets for the past couple of years and I understand what the budget should prioritize. I have seen where the current commissioner’s court has made some excellent efforts at reducing the “fat” in the budget. The budget should prioritize the maintenance and improvement of the county’s infrastructure. This includes the county roads, the first responders and volunteer fire departments, and our sheriff’s department, all being important members of this list. One of the biggest problems that face county governments are the “unfunded mandates” of both state and federal legislatures. There are budget expenses for aspects of law that must be accomplished without state or federal monies provided that will impact the budget. All of these factors must be taken into consideration. Just as with a school budget, another priority must be keeping “reserves” for emergencies. There have been times that weather events have impacted our county roads and extensive repairs had to be made quickly. Without materials and funds the repairs could not be made in a timely fashion.
Terry Brooks
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4.
My name is Terry Brooks, a lifelong resident of my precinct. Married to my wife, Mary, for 36 years, one daughter, Kristen and twin grandsons. A Master Mason of 30 years, Past Master of Dawson Masonic Lodge #155, employed at the Navarro County Sheriff's Office going on 13 years and the Security Deputy for the Courthouse and Annex, which I have served the public for the past eight years. I’m running for Commissioner to make changes in problems ongoing for the past 30 years with our road infrastructure and aid in monitoring any unnecessary spending or fundings that would increase tax burden on the citizens.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
I have a contractor, manufacturer, law enforcement background. I’m innovative, practical and proactive and I identify an issue before it’s a problem with the least cost-effective decision and not putting a burden on taxpayers.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
The biggest concerns of the citizens in Pct. 4 have been road and runoff conditions. Changes must be made now to start a corrective reversal in the conditions of our road and ditches. I will travel all our county roads and will speak and listen to everyone who wishes to voice their concerns.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
We as a County are tax burdened, our homes and property appraisals keep going up every year and sometimes for no apparent reason. I am for controlled and no unnecessary spendings, no money pit fundings. The budget decisions we approach to operate all County offices are each substantial in their own way. Budgets allotted to maintain our rural road maintenance and repairs and our Sheriff’s Office that provides the Protection and assistance for our families are of utmost importance to fund.
I graciously ask for your support and vote.
Bill Gowan
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4.
My name is Bill Gowan. My wife Stephanie and I have three children, Allyson, Colton and Caden. I have lived in Blooming Grove since 1978 where I eventually went full time into the family business of structural steel fabrication in 1987, after attending Navarro College and Sam Houston State.
I am running for commissioner to keep our taxes as low as possible while also making our county roads as safe as possible.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
Balancing budgets is something I have done for several years in the business. Being in the private sector has taught me taking care of the people you work for should be prioritized.
Knowing the people I work for, like yourself, is at the top of my list. If you have a problem, I will come assess the issue myself and always be available by phone.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
I have been asked about safety of our roads, and illegal dumping. I strongly believe that mowing further off roadways will slow the dumping and make it safer at intersections and blind corners.
The use of smaller rocks will save us all money on tires. I live two miles down a gravel road, therefore I understand the problems on our county roads.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
If we can bring in some good businesses to the county it will increase our budgets. Creating jobs will bring people to the area and increase our revenues.
Tommy Montgomery
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct 4?
My name is Tommy Montgomery. My wife Staci and I have been married for 29 years and have two daughters. Our eldest, Hannah, and her husband, Nathan Murphey, just gave us our first grandchild, Noah. Our youngest daughter, Haddi Jean, is a student at SAGU in Waxahachie. My wife and I have lived in Navarro County most of our lives and raised our girls here. I have been the owner and operator of Tommy Montgomery Sand and Gravel for over 14 years. I want to use my experience in business to better serve my community.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
I will best serve my constituents with all my business experience. I will rely on my business experience, listen to the residents, and make decisions based on their concerns and needs to the best of my abilities.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
The biggest issue facing the county is retaining deputies for the sheriff’s department. I plan to find ways to save money and use it towards the sheriff’s department budget. I believe I am set apart from the other candidates due to over 14 years as owner and operator in the sand and gravel industry. I have built private roads, house pads, driveways, put in culverts, and helped with drainage issues.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
My philosophy is to save money and continuing the surplus of funds in case of emergencies.
Cody Muldner
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4?
My name is Cody Muldner. I am a graduate of Blooming Grove ISD. I am married to Christine White Muldner and we have five children. I am running to be the next Precinct 4 County Commissioner to continue my service to Navarro County. My passion for serving the community developed during my time as the Construction Manager for the Navarro County Courthouse Restoration and continued through my service to CISD as their Construction Manager over the $49.6 million bond package.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents. To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
My experience in managing multimillion dollar tax funded projects will definitely help me to better serve the county and successfully fulfill the position. The position of County Commissioner is much more than road maintenance and budget dealings. I have experience with working in civil construction, such as roads and infrastructure, as well as managing personnel and budgets. My experience in material procurement, personnel and budget management, as well as dealing with city, county and state governments are what qualifies me for the position over my opponents.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
Through campaigning, I have reached out to many residents of not only Precinct 4, but of Navarro County in general. Two of the main topics of conversation are fair representation of all Precinct 4 residents and the Interlocal Agreements between the county and communities. Regarding the fair representation, I have made it known that I plan on creating a transparent platform between county business and the residents of Precinct 4. I will create panels or committees of local business owners, land owners and citizens of Precinct 4 that will be focused on discussing and sharing the issues facing the county. As for the Interlocal Agreements, I will see to the accountability of the agreements between the county and the communities. Creating new and fair contracts/agreements will be a great start for establishing the expectations between all parties and improving the relationships.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future county budgets?
The county budget is something that James Olsen has always been extremely efficient and responsible in handling. Once in office, my goal is to maintain the same fiscally conservative approach that Commissioner Olsen has used for his four terms. As the county continues to grow, there will be growing pains that will require investment decisions for infrastructure. First and foremost, we must protect our citizens from over-taxation and we must guard the resources and surpluses that belong to the tax payers of Navarro County.
John Paul Plemons
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct 4?
I’m John Paul Plemons. I’m a 50-year resident of Navarro County, Pct 4. My wife, Lora, and I have three children: Claire, 21; Peyton, 19; and Janie, 9. We live in Blooming Grove where we own a small business, Legacy Bulk Trucking, and run cattle. I enjoy the outdoors, and am a member of Grace Community Church in Corsicana.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
As a business owner, I’ve dealt with large complex budgets, searching out the most efficient and economical solutions to problems. I’ve been successful working with my suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors to negotiate fair and equitable arrangements so that everyone has skin in the game and a reason to perform well. I also have substantial experience operating, repairing, and evaluating trucks and construction equipment such as the county uses daily. My business expertise, combined with my real world, hands-on experience is well-suited to bring the most value to county taxpayers.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
I was asked to run when Commissioner Olsen announced his retirement by several pct. four citizens who knew that my practical, direct problem solving methods and communication skills would be an ideal fit for the position. I will balance keeping taxes as low as possible with maintaining high levels of public safety, county employee compensation, and superior road maintenance.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
My core budget philosophy is “actual value matters more than price”. The best choice isn’t always the cheapest at the time. The county budget must be handled with absolute integrity- choices must be made and needs must be prioritized. As commissioner, I’ll always treat the people that pay the bills- the taxpayers- fairly and do everything in my power to achieve the best value for our citizens, businesses, and county employees.
Anthony Watson
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself Why are you running for the position of Navarro County Commissioner Pct 4?
My name is Anthony Watson I am running for Commissioner to help facilitate improvements to our roads and bridges as well as our emergency services. My goal is to do this while maintaining a fair and balanced budget and keeping the tax rate low.
Describe the experiences you will draw upon in order to best serve your constituents? To the extent possible, discuss the process you’ll rely on to make the decisions which will affect all Navarro County residents.
I have over 20 years of military leadership experience. Out of those 20 years I maintained the operational budget and a fleet of government vehicles for a full time military organization with over 60 soldiers here in north Texas.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address while campaigning for this position? How have you attempted to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of 6 other candidates running for Commissioner in Pct. 4?
The first and most obvious is the roads because that’s what people know about the Commissioners' position. But we have discussed the current response times for the Emergency Medical Services and how the county needs to play a larger role in funding for our Volunteer Fire Departments.
Two major areas that County Commissioners are responsible for are road maintenance and overseeing the county’s budget. In respect to budgets what is your philosophy and what priorities do you hope to see reflected in future Navarro County budgets?
My philosophy is to grow the tax base by bringing in new businesses and new homes. To do this we must make the improvements to our infrastructure to attract the employers, builders and home buyers. By expanding the tax base we can keep the tax rate at a minimum.
When it comes to priorities of the budget safety of our citizens is first and foremost. We must maintain and improve our Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Volunteer Fire Departments.
Dan Williams
Navarro County Constable Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself, why are you running for the Navarro County Constable Pct. 2?
My name is Dan Williams. My wife, Tandra, and I have been married for 39 years. We have two children, a daughter, Danielle Pillans and husband Brian, and our son, Jay Williams and his wife Kristin. They all reside in Navarro County along with the six grandchildren, four boys and two girls.
I have a “servant heart” as I have spent my entire adult life serving others as a full time law enforcement officer. First and foremost I serve Jesus Christ as a member and deacon at Northside Baptist Church, my family, and the good folks of Navarro County Pct. 2
I have brought new, fresh leadership to the Pct. 2 Constable office and I am friendly, approachable, dedicated, fair and impartial. By continuing to serve as your Pct. 2 Constable I want to accomplish the following:
• Educate the public as to the duties of the Constable
• Raise the professional standard of the office
• Serve the Navarro County citizens of Pct. 2 with respect, impartiality, fairness and as efficiently as possible
• To be a team player and to work cooperatively with the Justice of the Peace offices, the other constables and all area law enforcement agencies
For those who may be unaware, please describe the primary duties of a Constable and what differentiates you from your opponent.
Constables work for the citizens of Pct. 2, and in reality, for all citizens. A constable must be a Texas certified peace officer. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, Article 5, Sec. 18, the constables' duties are to serve as the bailiff for the Justice of Peace court in the corresponding precinct and serve all the papers issued from the JP court. Constables may all write traffic citations, seek warrants, serve warrants, and make arrests. A constable has all the duties and powers of any other Texas peace officer.
The things that differentiate myself from my opponent are:
• I have a “servant heart” as I have spent my entire adult life serving others as a full time LE Officer. 1st and foremost I serve Jesus Christ as a member and deacon at Northside Baptist Church, my family and the good folks of Navarro County Pct. 2
• I am the most qualified for the job because I have performed in high stress environments both on the street and in leadership positions.
• Master of Arts Degree in Public Management
• I have worked as a patrol officer, vice, dive and rescue team member, mid-management as a Lieutenant and Captain, chief of police, and an international law enforcement mentor, trainer, curriculum coordinator and advisor employed through the U.S. State Dept. and the U.S. Dept. of Justice traveling to foreign nations building and training foreign government police agencies, and now serving as your current Constable for Pct. 2
• I have been involved in and I have lead agencies and staff through extremely high stress situations such as major evacuations of college campuses due to bomb threats, threats of active shooter on campus, and investigations to include sexual assault, drug related, homicide, kidnapping and actual bombing investigations.
• I have brought new, fresh leadership to the Pct. 2 Constable office and I am friendly, approachable, dedicated, fair and impartial.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing law enforcement today?
I believe the biggest challenges for law enforcement are increasing safety for officers and recruiting good quality candidates (men and women) for careers in law enforcement. Also, LE and the communities they serve must work together to ensure justice is served in a fair and impartial manner.
What are the unique opportunities and challenges of being a Constable in Navarro County? If elected, how would you address those challenges in your position as Constable?
I believe that being in a small, rural county such as Navarro County, it allows a constable to know many of his/her constituents. If you personally know the citizens and they personally know you, then it makes working with them much easier and safer. Challenges of the position are to help the citizens understand what the duties and responsibilities of the office are. I will work with the county commissioners, the JPs and the other constables to continue to professionalize the position and to obtain more technology for the office to make it operate more efficiently.
David Foreman
Navarro County Constable Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself, why are you running for the Navarro County Constable Pct. 2?
I am David Foreman, born in Houston, I moved to Kerens in 1970, and married Susan Baxter 51 years ago.
While continuing to serve as a peace officer and volunteer for our community and county, we’ve owned and operated several businesses in Kerens, including F&B grocery, two convenience stores, carwash, full restaurant, flower shop, ice houses, rent houses and J&D Contractors for 35 years, now operated by our nephew.
I want to return as your full-time Constable for Precinct 2. I have the time, qualifications, and desire to serve. I’ll continue to be a presence in my community and county especially for our youth.
For those who may be unaware, please describe the primary duties of a Constable and what differentiates you from your opponent.
• Serve the civil courts and papers
• Small claims, writ of possession, evictions
Qualifications:
• Licensed peace officer with over 40 years served in Navarro County
• Served one term as deputy Constable
• Served three terms as an elected Constable
• Completed all current civil process training
• Trained in active school shooter situations
• Great working relationship with all JP’s and Constables
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing law enforcement today?
The challenge is to represent the complainant while having compassion for the defendant. Keeping the courtroom safe as well as my own safety serving papers.
What are the unique opportunities and challenges of being a Constable in Navarro County? If elected, how would you address those challenges in your position as Constable?
Working with and assisting all agencies in our county is a priority of mine. We all need to work together for the protection of our citizens as well as our own.
John Cabano
Navarro County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself, why are you running for the position of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4?
My name is John Cabano. I am married to Dr. Jody LeMarr-Cabano. We have three sons and one granddaughter. I am a retired Texas State Trooper and a United States Marine Corps veteran. I am a member of the Corsicana Rotary Club and the Navarro County 100 Club.
I am running for Justice of the Peace because I feel that I can make a difference in the way the office is managed. I have the experience that is needed to be the Justice of the Peace. In my 26 years as a State Trooper, I had the opportunity to work with all levels of the courts. I have over 4,300 hours of training from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and I hold my Master Peace Officer certification. I am well-versed in the penal code, code of criminal procedures, transportation code, and health and safety code. The Justice of the Peace needs to have an understanding of all of this and how to interpret the law. I have 26 years of doing just that. The DPS motto is Courtesy, Service, and Protection. I believe the Justice of the Peace works for the community and whomever is in the position of Justice of the Peace should treat the community and constituents with courtesy, service, and protection.
For those who may be unaware, please describe the primary duties of a Navarro County Justice of the Peace. What differentiates you from your opponents?
The duties of a Justice of the Peace in Texas are many. A Justice of the Peace is to apply the law justly and fairly. These duties include hearing traffic and other Class C misdemeanor cases that are punishable by fine only, hearing civil cases up to $20,000, hearing landlord and tenant disputes, hearing truancy cases, performing magistrate duties such as setting, issuing, and enforcing bail or bond conditions, determining probable cause, administering legal warnings to those accused of crimes, issuing warrants in criminal cases, issuing emergency protective orders, and conducting inquests. JPs can also conduct marriage ceremonies.
What differentiates me from my opponents is experience. As a trooper, I made hundreds of DWI and drug arrests and worked those cases from the traffic stop, to determining probable cause, to arrest, booking procedures, arraignments, and testified in trial if needed. I also investigated many traffic crashes involving a fatality where a JP had to come to the scene to conduct the inquest.
The last 14 years of my career with DPS, I worked primarily as a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper. My primary duties were enforcing federal and state regulations on commercial vehicles. If a citation was issued during one of my inspections, it was turned over to the JP office. Many times, the JP would call and ask for my interpretation of the federal regulations.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing Justices of the Peace in Navarro County? If elected, how would you help address those challenges?
I believe the biggest issue facing Justices of the Peace will be working with jail staff when a suspect is arrested for an aggravated case. We all must be aware of the Damon Allen Act that went into effect in September 2021. This new law will keep the community safer by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or defendants charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail. This is a change in law and procedure that will have to be implemented and followed. I plan on meeting with the Sheriff and jail staff so that we are all educated on this new law. This law is named after Trooper Damon Allen who was needlessly murdered in the line of duty in 2017 by a violent criminal who was out on a $15,000 bond despite having previously been convicted for assaulting a public servant and having been arrested for evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant.
In your opinion what more could be done to optimize the position of Justice of the Peace, what are the biggest misconceptions that the public has about the position of Justice of the Peace?
Justices of the Peace are involved in hearing truancy cases. I believe that more community involvement needs to be implemented in this area. Having a child in the local school system, I see the need to be more involved with the schools and students. The truancy program needs to have the involvement of area law enforcement agencies, the judges, parents, school officials, and also students. I will have an open-door policy; no appointment will be needed to see the Justice of the Peace. My life has been spent serving the public, and I will continue to do so in this position.
I believe the biggest misconception that the public has is the unknown of who and what the Justice of the Peace is and does. When the public goes to court, they often believe they will lose their case when it is brought before the court. If elected to Justice of the Peace, I will make certain that the courtroom is fair and unbiased and will apply the law justly and fairly.
Lisa Clay
Navarro County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself, why are you running for the position of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4?
My name is Lisa Clay and I am running for Justice of the Peace, Pct 4. I am married to Det. Sgt. Randy Clay. We are lifelong residents of Navarro County and have three children, son Brody Clay and his wife Shandee, daughter Meagan Rivera and husband Chris, and son JT Humphries. We also have two grandsons, Rowan and Tripp. My parents are Vicki Mahoney and the late Tommy Mahoney. I worked for Judge Vicki Gray for 15 years and currently with the Auditor’s Office for the last four years. I am running for this position to serve the residents of Navarro County and to be a full time hands-on Judge.
For those who may be unaware, please describe the primary duties of a Navarro County Justice of the Peace. What differentiates you from your opponents?
A Justice of the Peace determines probable cause to keep a defendant in state custody and administers legal warnings to those accused of crimes, sets bail and bond conditions, issues search and arrest warrants, issues orders for emergency protection, and emergency mental health detention warrants, conducts examining trials, hears civil cases up to $20,000, hears landlord and tenant disputes, conducts inquests and hears traffic and other Class C misdemeanor cases punishable by fine only. I have experience in both criminal and civil with 15 years experience in a JP office as a Certified Court Clerk and my opponents have very little to no experience with the civil side.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing Justices of the Peace in Navarro County? If elected, how would you help address those challenges?
The biggest issues facing JPs is the legislation that has and is evolving to insure that those brought to the jail are not penalized for being poor. I would continue to stay educated on guidelines to protect the public while not automatically making assumptions when setting bonds.
In your opinion what more could be done to optimize the position of Justice of the Peace, what are the biggest misconceptions that the public has about the position of Justice of the Peace?
JPs still have the old time image of the guy you woke up in the middle of the night to marry someone. It is so much more! These courts touch more citizens than any other in many ways both civil and criminal. Ongoing education other than what is mandated is essential. I think as the state grows there will be more things given to our courts to save taxpayers money and avoid overcrowding the higher courts.
Shane Richards
Navarro County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
Please introduce yourself, why are you running for the position of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4?
My name is Shane Richards, I was born and raised in Blooming Grove where I still reside and plan to stay my entire life. I have three children ages 14, 14 and 12, who all attend Blooming Grove ISD and are involved in many activities.
I am currently employed by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, where I have served for almost nine years as a Deputy Sheriff, with the last five being a Patrol Supervisor. I have also been a Field Training Officer responsible for training new recruits since 2015. I have eleven years law enforcement experience with almost two thousand training hours. I have always been involved in community activities with my primary focus on the youth of Navarro County.
In 2021, I was elected to serve on the Blooming Grove ISD Board of Trustees where I intend to serve and focus on the students future for many years. I have also served on the Blooming Grove Area Youth Association Board and coached within the organization for the past eight years. I am running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 due to my dedication to the citizens of Navarro County, ability to understand and apply the law fairly to all persons and strong beliefs in the Justice System when executed correctly. I do believe due to my experiences, I am the most qualified candidate and best choice as your next Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
For those who may be unaware, please describe the primary duties of a Navarro County Justice of the Peace. What differentiates you from your opponents?
The primary duty of the Justice of the Peace are to understand and imply the law fairly. Many other duties are death inquest, hears traffic and other class C misdemeanor cases punishable by fine only, civil cases up to $20,000, hears landlord and tenant disputes, hears truancy cases, performs magistrate duties. What differentiates me from my opponents is my broad area of experience in many of these areas within the last eleven years of serving Navarro County. I have always trained and studied law and legislative updates to know and apply my understanding of the laws of Texas.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing Justices of the Peace in Navarro County? If elected, how would you help address those challenges?
One of the biggest challenges that face Justice of the Peace are staying up to date on legislative updates and the laws of Texas that are always changing. It is very important that all process is followed correctly rather it be civil or criminal to assure due process to all persons. I will always work together and assist the other offices and be sure this issue is priority.
In your opinion what more could be done to optimize the position of Justice of the Peace, what are the biggest misconceptions that the public has about the position of Justice of the Peace?
I believe the Justice of the Peace position could be more optimized simply by being in the office during business hours, being available when needed by other offices or agencies, understanding what the main duties are of the office and executing those duties every day.
As far as misconceptions, I believe and have learned that a large population of the citizens do not know all of the duties a Justice of the Peace holds when in office. Many citizens understand a Justice of the Peace perform death inquest and magistrate duties which is accurate but there are many more important daily duties. It is not the duty of the citizens to learn this but that of an elected official to assure the community involvement is there to help citizens understand and know the duties so they can be assisted when there is a need that arises.
