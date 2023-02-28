Community organizer and activist Kimberlee Walter, Corsicana ISD Board Member Barbara Kelley, and former H-E-B Store Director Mike Fletcher are running for Mayor of Corsicana.
All of the three candidates bring different skills and abilities to the table for consideration by the voters.
The Corsicana Daily Sun recently interviewed each of the three candidates vying to be Corsicana’s next mayor.
A drawing for order of names on ballot was held Friday, Feb. 24, at the Corsicana Government Center.
The Mayor’s position is the only contested race, current Mayor Don Denbow did not file for reelection.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up for reelection unopposed.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
Q&A with Corsicana’s Mayoral Candidates (In order on ballot):
Kimberlee Walter, 42
Q: How long have you lived in Corsicana?
A: I have family ties to Corsicana, my dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and I spent many childhood summers here. I became a permanent resident in 2020.
Q: Current work history or previous occupation?
A: I graduated with honors from SMU (BA Psychology and BA Advertising) while playing NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball. I am certified to teach English as a Foreign Language and lived in Spain, South Korea and Colombia. Over 16 years as an educator, I taught various subjects, coached and volunteered. After living and thriving abroad, I speak 2.5 languages: English, Spanish and survival Korean! In 2022, I began working as Office/Social Media/Marketing Manager at Walter Legal PLLC.
Q: Community service history?
A: Since my return nearly three years ago, I have been very involved in the community as an organizer and activist. I regularly attend City Council and Economic Development meetings and other city events. I have co-chaired gatherings at the MLK Center, including a Town Hall and Young Leaders Seminar. I helped organize the Red Cross Sickle Cell Blood Drive and county-wide Voter Registration Drive. I am a Volunteer Deputy Registrar, Election Clerk and Alternate Judge. I founded two community groups, Corsicana Community Action and Stand Up for Change, where we champion the rights of all members of our community. I currently serve on the Board of Voice.
Q: Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be the Mayor of Corsicana?
A: Corsicana is ready for something distinctive. I am the candidate for all the people. I believe transparency and accountability in government are paramount. I value the input of citizens and will work to align city government goals with community concerns by increasing community engagement. Supporting local businesses, attracting new businesses, increasing job opportunities and addressing infrastructure concerns are top priorities. One of my greatest strengths is the ability to identify an issue and implement a plan of action. A vote for me is a vote for positive change. Change is here.
Barbara Kelley, 56
Q: How long have you lived in Corsicana?
A: I have lived in Corsicana 42 years, I am a graduate of Corsicana High School Class of 1984, Graduate of Navarro College Class of 1991, Graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce Class of 2006. I am married to Charles Kelley Jr and have a blended family of two adult daughters and four adult sons, 17 grandkids.
Q: Current work history or previous occupation:?
A: I retired in June of 2022 as a Police Telecommunicator after 35 years. I began my career at Corsicana Police Department, then went to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department and ended my career at Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department.
Q: Community service history?
A: I currently serve as a Corsicana ISD Board Trustee, serving almost 13 years, serving on the school board, I am a graduate of Leadership TASB Class of 2014, I serve as Vice President of the Navarro County Boys & Girls Club, I serve as Secretary of the Navarro County NAACP, I serve as a member of Meetinghouse Revival, I serve as a member of the 100 Club, I serve as a committee member of the Public Health Workforce committee, I volunteer and serve as an advisory member with the youth organization D.E.F.Y., I serve as a board member for the Warehouse Living Arts Center, I serve as a steering committee member on the 175th Birthday Celebration. I volunteer at the MLK Center once a month with the Senior Citizens of the community. I am a Navarro College 2021 Distinguished Alumni Honoree. I also have my own podcast, CANA Girl Speaks podcast to promote awareness, motivation and inspiration.
Q: Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be the Mayor of Corsicana?
A: I have always been a servant leader in my community and a hard worker. I will work to bridge the gap between different members of our community and continue to create more transparency with members of the City Council and our city government. I would like to start a community campaign to involve all of our community to clean up our city and also have a community campaign to promote pride in our community involving our citizens, business community, schools, and our college. I have a servant leader’s heart and want what’s best for all our community members of Corsicana. I will be a leader that will listen to the community members and will work to find solutions to problems they may encounter and be a leader of integrity.
Michael ‘Mike’ Fletcher, 59
Q: How long have you lived in Corsicana?
A: 20 years.
Q: Current work history or previous occupation?
A: Retired from H-E-B after 27 years, 19 years as Top Store Leader in Corsicana.
Q: Community service history?
A: I have served on many boards over the years, including Salvation Army, United Way and Chamber of Commerce. I served as the co-chair of the American Heart Association Heart Walk and have assisted in fundraising for many wonderful charities including Juvenile Diabetes, March for Babies and Junior Achievement. I was a member of Corsicana Rotary Club during most of the time that I have lived in Corsicana. I assisted with United Way Fundraising for the Corsicana H-E-B and for several other H-E-Bs in cities and towns in our 25 store region during my time with H-E-B.
Q: Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be the Mayor of Corsicana?
A: I moved to Corsicana in 2003. My position as the Corsicana H-E-B store leader gave me many opportunities to work with various community organizations and watch Corsicana steadily grow and improve. Working at H-E-B has allowed me to become acquainted with a large percentage of Corsicana residents, to discover the things about our city that are unique and a source of pride, and to develop a greater understanding of changes that would benefit the community moving forward. I believe that my experience in business and customer service would be invaluable in my role as Mayor if I am elected. Corsicana has been our home for 20 years and I would love the opportunity to serve a city that has meant so much to me and my family.
