By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
In a time where local history and preservation has been a prevalent topic for Corsicana locals, Meetinghouse Revival was recently conveyed the historic Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Church property, courtesy of the Corsicana Preservation Foundation.
Corsicana Preservation Foundation Vice President Enoch Basnett handed Meetinghouse Revival and Wesley AME Church board member Barbara Kelley the deed to the building on Wednesday, June 28.
