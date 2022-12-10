Following its regular monthly meeting members of VFW Post 3366 presented a check and a few unwrapped toys to The Executive Director of the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center, Jenny Bratton.
VFW Post Commander Floyd Rowland said he and other post members are happy to help the community. VFW of Texas District 30 Commander, Barbara Ampong, also came to Corsicana for the presentation.
The money will be used to buy toys and items for the children served by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Navarro County.
Children's Advocacy Centers coordinate the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by using teams of professionals involved in child protective and victim advocacy services, law enforcement and prosecution, and physical and mental health.
