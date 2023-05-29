Monday was Memorial Day and Navarro County residents had many opportunities to attend one of the day’s events honoring those who lie silent from protecting and defending the spirit of democracy and the ideas of freedom.
Each year on the last Monday of May, Americans honor and mourn those who died while performing their duties in service to the United States Armed Forces.
Navarro County Courthouse
The Navarro County Veterans Service Office hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony and a Remembrance Ride in honor of Cpl. William D. O’Brien.
Cpl. O'Brien died March 15, 2008 in Baghdad from wounds sustained when he was attacked by small arms fire during combat operations. Following a ceremony at the Navarro County Courthouse War Memorial, will be a Remembrance Ride in honor of Cpl. O’Brien and all the Navarro County veterans who sacrificed their lives in the service of our great Nation.
“Memorial Day is not just about a day off, drinking or cooking out,” guest speaker Charles Dunnahoe said.. “It’s a day to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.”
Kerens Veterans Memorial
The Kerens Veteran’s Memorial hosted a complimentary breakfast buffet for over 60 veterans Monday, at the Kerens Ex Students Association Building. Featured guest speaker was United States Congressman Jake Ellzey.
Ellzey, who represents Texas’s Sixth District said Memorial Day is a special day to remember those who went before us in battle.
“Memorial Day is a day which reminds us why we do what we do. America is the greatest country in the world because we are willing to give our lives for our freedom and the freedom of others,” he said.
Ellzey is a 20 year Navy Veteran and graduate of the Naval Academy, piloted helicopters as well as F-14 and F-18’s during his nine deployments which included five combat tours in Iraq.
The event’s organizer Danny Combs emceed the program and thanked all veterans for their service and sacrifices.
Woodland Memorial Cemetery
A Memorial Day observance was also held at Woodland Memorial Cemetery Gazebo Area. Attendees sang patriotic and spiritual songs in reflection of Memorial Day and those who served our country regardless of circumstance.
“Gone but not forgotten.” Honoring the men and women who served and sacrifice their lives for the United States of America. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries/Woodland Cemetery Association - Founder / CEO Pastor Cat.
We at the Corsicana Daily Sun join in reflecting upon the true meaning of Memorial Day. It is because of those who sacrificed that we remain free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.