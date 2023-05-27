Each year on the last Monday of May, Americans honor and mourn those who died while performing their duties in service to the United States Armed Forces.
As the nation prepares to honor the sacrifices made by its military personnel over the centuries, many area groups are planning observances of their own to recognize the local men and women who gave all for their country.
Navarro County War Memorial Memorial Day Ceremony and William D. O'Brien Remembrance Ride: 9 a.m. Monday at the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Second Ave. Corsicana
The Navarro County Veterans Service Office is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony and a Remembrance Ride in honor of Cpl William D. O’Brien.
Cpl. O'Brien died March 15, 2008 in Baghdad from wounds sustained when he was attacked by small arms fire during combat operations. Following a ceremony at the Navarro County Courthouse War Memorial, will be a Remembrance Ride in honor of Cpl. O’Brien and all the Navarro County veterans who sacrificed their lives in the service of our great Nation.
“Memorial Day is not just about a day off, grilling, or hanging out at the lake,” stated the Navarro County Veterans Service Office. “It’s a shame that so many people forget this. It seems like the only ones that remember are the ones they have left behind. Their families will never forget, neither do those who served with them.”
Kerens Veterans Breakfast/Memorial: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Monday, downtown Kerens
Kerens is hosting a complimentary breakfast buffet for veterans at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the KESA Building. Featured guest speaker will be United States Congressman Jake Ellzey discussing issues concerning veterans. The annual Memorial Day Program starts at 11 a.m. at the downtown Kerens Veterans Memorial.
Woodland Cemetery Association: 1 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery Gazebo Area
“Gone but not forgotten,” guest speaker will be Army First Lt. Dr. TT Pope of Arlinton. Honoring the men and women who served and sacrifice their lives for the United States of America. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries/Woodland Cemetery Association - Founder / CEO Pastor Cat.
City of Rice: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, downtown Rice
The program will include presentations by veterans, Rice High School Band, Corsicana ROTC, a horse-drawn hearse and various vintage items on display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.