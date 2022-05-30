Of the children who lived at the Corsicana State Home from 1889 to 1982, 555 young men and women who spent some part of their childhood there joined a branch of the United States military.
Some of those hundreds of men and women were killed in action, some missing in action, some held in POW camps, some buried overseas, and some came home.
Regardless of where they ended up, a monument was built in their honor at the State Home Cemetery Park on the grounds of the former Corsicana State Home on 45th Street.
This monument is a constant reminder that the Corsicana and Navarro County community nurtured the kids who came to live here through an often-rocky beginning in their lives.
The James Blair Chapter of the Texas Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Thursday morning at the site and placed a wreath on the marker honoring the brave men and women who chose to repay that care with service to our country.
“We are humbled and grateful for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live in freedom,” said Barbara Watkins, James Blair DAR regent. “We hope you will show your appreciation to all our veterans, not just this month but every month. And at 3 p.m. Monday, wherever you are, we encourage you to observe a minute of silence to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made by so many to provide freedom for us all.”
Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow said he was friends with many former State Home students and is not surprised at the quality of men and women the facility turned out.
“These former State Home students showed tremendous participation and contribution to the armed forces,” Denbow said.
Retired Navy Captain Joe Hill wore his full uniform to speak at the occasion.
“It is a memorial time but also a celebration of the men and women who may have got dealt some hard cards early in life but the State Home gave them a place to grow up, have a good time and turn into some mighty fine people.”
Lynn Emery Taylor, past president of the Corsicana State Orphans Home Association, lived at the State Home from 1955 to 1969.
“The State Home Memorial Park is almost finished,” Taylor said. “It will mean the world to us to have it completed and maintain our history. It takes a village to make something like this happen.”
Other DAR members who contributed to the ceremony included: Karen Compton, Judy Dunavant, Lynda Green, Peggy Harvey and Suzanne Smith. Pack 258 Cub and Boy Scouts Troops also participated under the direction of Aaron Johnson and Dora Scruggs.
The Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park is located at 410 N. 45th St. near Second Avenue. More than $100,000 was raised, primarily by former residents, to complete this Park over a five-year period.
It is open to the public daily and is owned and maintained by the Corsicana State Orphans Home Association. Originally named the State Orphan Asylum in 1887, the name was changed to State Orphans Home in 1899 and then the Corsicana State Home in 1957.
