A few things have stood the test of time in public schools – the core subjects and school lunches!
The response to recent menu changes within the Corsicana ISD has been overwhelmingly positive. Breakfast and lunch lines are hot spots after students were informed of the new and improved menu selection.
Students within CISD eat their first meal free, while teachers and staff can eat breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.25. For visitors, breakfast is $1.50, and lunch is $2.50.
During the February regularly scheduled Board meeting, Stephanie Howell, Assistant Superintendent of Technology and Strategic Initiatives, provided an overview of the food services department and introduced a partnership with Walker Quality Services for plans of improving Child Nutrition Services. Improvements discussed included restructuring the department, upgrading equipment and serving lines at Corsicana High School, monthly training for cafeteria staff to improve culinary skills, food quality, and the number of choices, improving participation by 10% by May 2022, and lastly, increasing and enhancing the ala carte items at each campus.
Corsicana ISD does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, or disability in providing education services, activities, and programs, including vocational programs, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.