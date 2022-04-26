Dear Citizens: You are invited to attend a special economic development announcement at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room in the Corsicana Public Library.
Sincerely,
Mayor Don Denbow
age 89, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away on April 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm, on Saturday, April 30th, at Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman. Interment following: Sunset Memorial Park-Norman. Share condolences online at www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.
"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!' Matthew 25:23 A loving mother, grandmother, and volunteer, Edna Mae McCaslin passed away April 17, 2022, at …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.