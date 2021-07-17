One of Union Pacific’s original steam engines, known as Big Boy No. 4014, will begin a cross country journey next month. The engine will make a stop in Corsicana on Aug. 15.
“Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” said Scott Moore, Senior Vice-president – Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer. “This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through ten of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.”
According to the Union Pacific website, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built exclusively for Union Pacific. There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy.
The tour begins in Cheyenne, Wyoming Aug. 5, and runs through Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma before entering Texas. The train is expected to arrive in Corsicana at the 700 block of South 12th Street Aug. 15 at 12:15 p.m. and depart at 12:30 p.m.
If you plan to see the locomotive, please do so safely and remember to stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.
Sincerely, Don Denbow, Mayor City of Corsicana
