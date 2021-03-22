Dear Residents: Spring 2021 officially began Saturday, March 20. It is a time when people around the world celebrate new growth and new possibilities.
Things have changed at the Corsicana Government Center. The lobby doors have reopened but access throughout the building has changed. If you need to get to Planning and Zoning or Utility Billing, please use the doors on the north side of the building near the Utility Billing drive-thru. The Municipal Court and Police Department are accessible from the south side of the building. All other visitors are encouraged to use the front door and check in at the information desk.
The City Council meetings are open to the public but limited to the first 20 people. All Council meetings will continue to be live-streamed on the City of Corsicana webpage. Until further notice, Council meetings are also available via a GoToMeeting webinar, which allows participants to respond or ask questions remotely.
Enjoy the warmer weather and longer days and visit one of Corsicana’s parks.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor
City of Corsicana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.