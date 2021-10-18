One of the most important roles of government is economic development. A strong economic development program can create an environment that fosters and supports new business development while nurturing existing employers. One of the companies that has been a long-time part of the Corsicana economy is Corsicana Mattress.
In 1971, the Moran family started Tipton Manufacturing, which later became Corsicana Bedding and then Corsicana Mattress. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Corsicana Mattress. The company will begin the next 50 years by breaking ground on a new, world-class manufacturing facility on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
The new 376,000 square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility will be the first building in the I-45 Industrial Park. The new facility will be a great addition to the community. I hope you will join me in celebrating this milestone with Corsicana Mattress.
