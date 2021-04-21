Dear Residents: As summer approaches, spending time outside in one of the City Parks is a great way to get some exercise, spend time with friends, or enjoy nature. The City of Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department provides the community with a diversified program to meet the recreational, educational, and leisure needs of the community.
The City of Corsicana manages 16 parks with over 500 acres of parkland, medians and rights-of- way which range in size from the small downtown Pocket Park to the 87-acre I.O.O.F. Park. The parks provide active recreational opportunities, historic preservation, passive recreation and green space for families, seniors and kids of all ages.
The City sports complexes are busy throughout the year. There are 12 public tennis courts, 17 soccer fields, 20 baseball/softball fields, eight basketball courts and two sand volleyball courts. Residents and visitors, through the various leagues and tournaments, enjoy the facilities year round. Last year 712 softball, baseball and soccer athletes participated in league play at the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex and I.O.O.F. soccer fields.
For those who are seeking fun in the water this summer, the City maintains two pools, and two spray parks. Despite limited capacity, over 5,700 guests enjoyed the pools last summer. Lake Halbert offers lake related activities such as boating, fishing and swimming. Additional fishing opportunities are available at the I.O.O.F. Park.
There are 13 playgrounds throughout the city for those with small children. Others can enjoy a BMX bike track, skate pad ramps, disc golf course, covered pavilions, picnic tables, RV and tent camping and hike and bike trails.
I hope you will take some time to enjoy one of the many parks that the City of Corsicana has to offer. For questions, additional information, or to make reservations call the Parks and Recreation Department at 903-654-4874.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor
City of Corsicana
