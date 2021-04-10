Dear Residents: The City of Corsicana has long realized the importance of attracting visitors to the community. In 1995, the City Council entered into a partnership with the Chamber of Commerce to create a Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The primary purpose of the group is to use funding provided by the City through the Hotel/Motel tax revenues to promote Corsicana and events that bring more overnight stays to the hotels. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is great at promoting the many attractions of the city.
From dining to events, to quality-of-life services such as local parks and other activities, the CVB serves as the city’s marketing team for visitors to discover those “hidden gems” in the area.
One of the ways to share information is through the printed Visitor’s Guide that is distributed to local tourists, hotels, and other visitor centers. Tourists can also go to www.visitcorsicana.com, an online guide that presents the various things to do in town so guests can maximize the enjoyment of a stay in Corsicana.
The CVB, in partnership with the City, takes advantage of the IH 45 corridor as another way to market the town. The use of several of Corsicana’s billboards to promote and publicize local festivals, the “must see” attractions, and upcoming events has been very effective. The messages are delivered to over 42,000 cars per day. In addition, billboards along IH 45 north of Corsicana and other locations encourage travelers to stop.
Last year, the CVB awarded $60,000 in grants for Corsicana’s cultural scene. These grants provided funding for the Navarro Council of the Arts, Palace Theatre, and the Warehouse Living Arts Center. Local sporting events also received financial support, such as youth baseball programs and the Navarro County Pro Rodeo.
The work of the CVB highlights to Texans and tourists from other states what Corsicana has to offer. With travel restrictions relaxing and more people getting out and exploring, there are plenty of incentives to make Corsicana an ideal destination.
Those “Heads in Beds” are important and the City hopes that passing roadside travelers will stop and stay a night or two or make plans for a future visit. Sincerely, Don Denbow, Mayor City of Corsicana
