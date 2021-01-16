Dear Residents: There is good news to look forward to in Corsicana as the vaccine for COVID-19 is slowly arriving in our community.
Currently, there are four places that have received the vaccine: Navarro Regional Hospital, Brookshire’s, H-E-B Grocery, and Super 1 Foods. While these services are providing necessary doses of the coronavirus immunity, the Corsicana Fire Department is in the process of developing a high-volume vaccination hub. Currently all but the hospital are out of doses.
With an action plan in place, the I.O.O.F Event Center will serve as the location of the vaccine administration. This plan is the result of a partnership between Navarro County, the City of Corsicana, Corsicana Independent School District, and Navarro College as well as many other critical stakeholders.
The multi-phase vaccination plan will provide relief for all residents of Corsicana, with doses made priority for seniors 65 and older, first responders, healthcare workers, at risk patients, applicable frontline city and county employees, and eventually to the general population. The plan is to deliver 40-50 shots of the vaccine per hour.
A phone bank has been established to help people sign up and schedule appointment times. The phone bank will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Saturday, Jan. 16. and Sunday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The phone bank will be closed Monday, Jan. 18.
For vaccine registration call 903-875-3977 (English) or 903-875-3978 (Spanish).
Working to coordinate the vaccination effort are Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley and Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers. Partnering efforts with Navarro Regional Hospital CEO Curt Junkins, these tireless public servants have been working closely together since the pandemic became a national emergency in March of 2020.
Regular COVID-19 testing has been made available , where 200 to 300 people are tested each day. Very soon, the Fire Department will introduce a soft launch for an all-new health portal for residents to sign up for vaccines 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend at Navarro College’s Cook Center in Corsicana. This has been a long fight this past year, but as Texans, we are resilient and ready to overcome any challenge sent our way. As long as we work together as a community, we will continue to see a positive outcome.
Let’s make 2021 a winning year for our health and prosperity.
