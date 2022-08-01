Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow.jpg

Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow

Dear Citizens, The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street.

Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

AGENDA

Reports

• Good News - Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development - John Boswell

• Housing - Aric Bonner

• New Business - Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

Special Topics

• Corsicana Commons Development – Wayne Burgdorf, SVN Trinity Advisors

Sincerely,

Don Denbow

Mayor

(A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.)

• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:

www.cityofcorsicana.com

Choose “Broadcasts”

Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” –

--- Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting.

(Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)

