According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. The reason for the recent increase in cases is due to the more contagious Delta variant.
The best way to protect yourself is to get fully vaccinated which includes both doses of Pfizer/Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are safe and powerfully effective. Pediatricians, DSHS and the CDC recommend vaccines for children 12 and older. Unvaccinated people are at the greatest risk from COVID-19.
The new variant spreads twice as fast as the original COVID-19 virus. According to Dr. Hellerstedt, even those who have already had COVID still need to be vaccinated to protect against the Delta variant. Fully vaccinated people have greater protection against contacting and spreading COVID-19 and the variants.
Vaccines are available at many locations such as Brookshire Pharmacy, P&S Rexall, CVS, HEB Pharmacy, Super-One Pharmacy, and Wal-Mart. If you need additional information, call the Health Department at 903-874-6731.
We are so close. Let’s end the pandemic. Let’s end the illness. Let’s end the loss of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.