Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow

As we enter the Fall season, I would like to take a moment to share with you the events going on in our city for the Fall and Holidays. Events bring the community together as well as offer an array of inviting activities for people of all ages. We are excited to have a full calendar as we go into the Fall and Holiday season. Below is a list of events for the next few months and more details can be found at www.visitcorsicana.com:

November

Nov. 4: 100th Birthday of the Palace Theatre with The Greatest Piano Men – Palace Theatre

Nov. 6: Mill Town to Oil Cities: Best Selling Author Kerri Arsenault – Palace Theatre

Nov. 10: The Edward Twins from Las Vegas – Palace Theatre

Nov. 12-13: Navarro County Pro Rodeo – Navarro County Youth Expo

Nov. 13: Mimosas at The Market – Downtown

Nov. 18-21: Dear Edwina – Warehouse of the Living Arts Center

Nov. 19: Annual Tree Lighting event – Downtown

Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday – Downtown

December

Dec. 2: The Good Humor – Palace Theatre

Dec. 3: Crystal Gayle – Palace Theatre

Dec. 3: Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl Pep Rally – Downtown

Dec. 4: Annual Christmas Parade – Downtown

Dec. 4: Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl – Community National Bank & Trust Stadium

Dec. 11: Mimosas at The Market – Downtown

Dec. 16: Brass Transit Presents: A Rockin’ Christmas – Palace Theatre

Dec. 17: Asleep at The Wheel – Palace Theatre

We hope you will take advantage of the many opportunities to get out in our community and enjoy the various events. Our tourism website, www.visitcorsicana.com holds more details on all these events including times, ticketing, and more.

