As we enter the Fall season, I would like to take a moment to share with you the events going on in our city for the Fall and Holidays. Events bring the community together as well as offer an array of inviting activities for people of all ages. We are excited to have a full calendar as we go into the Fall and Holiday season. Below is a list of events for the next few months and more details can be found at www.visitcorsicana.com:
November
Nov. 4: 100th Birthday of the Palace Theatre with The Greatest Piano Men – Palace Theatre
Nov. 6: Mill Town to Oil Cities: Best Selling Author Kerri Arsenault – Palace Theatre
Nov. 10: The Edward Twins from Las Vegas – Palace Theatre
Nov. 12-13: Navarro County Pro Rodeo – Navarro County Youth Expo
Nov. 13: Mimosas at The Market – Downtown
Nov. 18-21: Dear Edwina – Warehouse of the Living Arts Center
Nov. 19: Annual Tree Lighting event – Downtown
Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday – Downtown
December
Dec. 2: The Good Humor – Palace Theatre
Dec. 3: Crystal Gayle – Palace Theatre
Dec. 3: Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl Pep Rally – Downtown
Dec. 4: Annual Christmas Parade – Downtown
Dec. 4: Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl – Community National Bank & Trust Stadium
Dec. 11: Mimosas at The Market – Downtown
Dec. 16: Brass Transit Presents: A Rockin’ Christmas – Palace Theatre
Dec. 17: Asleep at The Wheel – Palace Theatre
We hope you will take advantage of the many opportunities to get out in our community and enjoy the various events. Our tourism website, www.visitcorsicana.com holds more details on all these events including times, ticketing, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.