After decades of planning and years of construction, the State Highway 31 Relief Route is expected to be open for traffic soon. The signals on the east and west ends will flash red beginning next Monday, Oct. 18. The road is scheduled to open for traffic Oct. 21, weather permitting.
Due to the change in traffic patterns, I encourage all drivers to use caution when approaching intersections along the new route. Also, please beware of wildlife that may be present along the route. The speed limit for this stretch of road is 55 mph.
The opening of this road will provide a safer and more efficient route for trucks traveling on State Highway 31. It will also provide relief for drivers on Seventh Avenue. The time and hard work
spent on this project over the years is greatly appreciated.
