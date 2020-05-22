Dear Citizens:
National EMS Week is May 17 through 23. During this week, the City of Corsicana would like to recognize the dedication and the commitment of EMS professionals across Corsicana and Navarro County. These individuals are the day-to-day heroes on the “front-line” of lifesaving medicines and procedures that help to keep our community safe and healthy.
This is a time to remind everyone of the brave women and men who go to work every day with little concern for themselves. Together with public safety and public health employees, they are a vital link in the chain of survival.
Having to adapt to ever-changing circumstances, they put their lives on the line to provide high quality emergency care. During the outbreak of COVID- 19, EMS professionals have proven again and again the vital role they have in protecting the residents of Corsicana.
Please take this week to reflect on the character that it takes to provide the care and attention to the public. Recognize Corsicana EMS professionals and remember the sacrifices they and their families have made and continue to make for all of us.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
