Dear Residents: Please join me at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Corsicana’s new Central Fire Station. The location is 2975 Drane Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The new facility will provide a safe and modern work area for firefighters. Firefighters will have access to a fitness center, a new decontamination room and adequate room for equipment, personnel and fire administration. The design provides improved living quarters, with privacy for all firefighters. A new station alerting system will improve the response time for emergency calls.
This impressive new facility is a state of the art fire station and will serve the residents of Corsicana for many years to come.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor
City of Corsicana
