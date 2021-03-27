Dear Residents: Sadly, one of the premier buildings downtown was damaged by fire two weeks ago. Precautionary measures were taken to protect adjacent properties and the cleanup will proceed.
The City is working with the property owner to complete the process as soon as possible. In the meantime Glam-time will be repairing damage to their property and the Toledo Finance office is open for business.
In addition 106 South Beaton is in the process of being cleaned up in anticipation of stabilizing the south wall. Hopefully these two projects will be completed very soon. Not to be deterred, this month's successful "Mimosas at the Market" event shows there's still much to celebrate downtown.
With springtime now here, downtown has a variety of exciting new events scheduled for locals and visitors alike. March 25 will feature "Strut Down Beaton," an outdoor fashion show. Limited to 100 guests, reservations sold out within 72 hours of the event being posted, which is a testament to the support of our community and their excitement to get involved with new local events.
Following "Strut Down Beaton," April 1 hosts the return of the "Easter Hop." Kids and kids at heart will enjoy Easter egg hunts with prizes, games, pizza, temporary tattoos for the children, photo opportunities in the pocket park, and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
Local downtown businesses will also be handing out candy, again showing how much they give back to the community. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 10 will be downtown's next "Mimosas at the Market" event, hosted by the Square Root.
Visitors can raise a glass as they sip and shop in style through a variety of clothing, gift, and antique stores. Also during "Mimosas at the Market," Main Street will present a flower market at the Beaton Marketplace.
In the very near future, visitors will be able to visit Brick Streets Brewery, a new microbrewery located on East 5th Avenue, visit the recently opened specialty event venue the Collin Club, and a new bookstore courtesy of the ever-expanding 100W residency project.
I encourage you to continue to visit the area and explore the culture and history Corsicana has to offer and support the local businesses throughout town. Corsicana is a great place to live, work, and play.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor City of Corsicana
