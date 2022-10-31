Mildred High School advanced art students visited the Corsicana Animal Shelter Thursday to deliver original paintings to be auctioned off to benefit the shelter.
Mildred art teacher and yearbook advisor Tara Ayers said this was the fifth year for her classes to take on the project, which raises around $1,000 annually.
“We came in and took photos of the shelter cats and dogs for the students to paint,” Ayers said. “The students do a great job and they love to get to visit the shelter and see the animals they have featured in their paintings. Some of the students were disappointed their animals had already been adopted and they couldn’t show them their portraits.”
The artwork will be posted on both the Corsicana Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Navarro County Facebook pages to be sold to the highest bidder. To bid on the artwork, comment on the desired photo and state your bid amount. Winners will be contacted by email or through Facebook messenger. Payment methods include cash, check, or PayPal at www.paypal.me/hsnctx. Please state the portrait you won and your name in the note section.
“The funds will go toward emergency situations or medical expenses for the animals, such as spaying and neutering,” said Ashley McCalvin, Corsicana Animal Services Manger. “The students do really good artwork and we have had great success with the auction in the past because the community response is amazing.”
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/CorsicanaAnimalShelter
