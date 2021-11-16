Students of the Mildred High School advanced art program traveled to the Corsicana Animal Shelter to deliver paintings to be auctioned off to benefit the organization.
The Humane Society of Navarro County will use its Facebook page to feature the paintings, which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder during November. The auction is live now and ends Monday, Nov. 29, with minimum bids set at $30 in increments of $5.
To bid on the artwork, comment on the desired photo and state your bid amount. Winners will be contacted by email or through Facebook messenger. Payment methods include cash, check, or PayPal at www.paypal.me/hsnctx. Please state the portrait you won and your name in the note section.
All photos may be picked up at the Corsicana Animal Shelter or can be shipped to you for an additional $6. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Corsicana Animal Shelter’s spay/neuter and medical fund.
This is the fourth year for the project and the fundraiser has raised $800 to $1,200 for the shelter annually.
Last year, the project was very limited due to Humane Society restrictions and the school could not visit the animals due to Texas Education Agency regulations, according to teacher Tara Ayers.
“The students do a great job and they love to get to visit the shelter and meet the animals they have featured in their paintings,” she stated.
