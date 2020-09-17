9-19-20 Mildred Athlete Award.jpg

Courtesy photo Mildred High School Junior Kenli Dalton is the first recipient of the Kaufman Mowers & More, LLC award. Pictured below are Billy Adamson and Kenli Dalton.

Mildred High School is proud to announce Junior Kenli Dalton is the first recipient of the Kaufman Mowers & More, LLC award.

Each week, Kaufman Mowers & More will receive nominations from local coaches in the Golden Circle area presenting stats from District games for volleyball and then moving into the basketball season.

Kenli's stats proved she was a key player in Mildred's first two district games against Blooming Grove and Malakoff.

Mildred Athletics would like to thank Billy Adamson with Kaufman Mowers & More, LLC for this recognition.

