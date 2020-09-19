Mildred High School Senior Daniel Ayers is this week's recipient of the Stuart Smith State Farm Player of the Week.
Mildred played Kerens Sept. 11 in a very close game coming down to the final seconds. Quarterback Ayers went 27 rushes for 159 yards, 6-13 passing for 65 yards, one touchdown and made the game winning touchdown with 15 seconds left. Mildred defeated Kerens in a tight 8-7 game.
Mildred High School is proud of his accomplishments on and off the football field, and thanks Stuart Smith for recognizing all of our Golden Circle players,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.