Mildred ISD is proud to announce Senior Lady Eagle Kadence Cline will continue playing soccer at Hill College in Hillsboro. Not only is she an outstanding athlete at Mildred, her passion has been soccer since she was 4 years old.
Kadence played with the YMCA teams from 4 to 9 years of age and at age 10 she joined the select team of Storm FC where she continues to play today. She will be studying for sonography at Hill College also. Mildred ISD is “Eagle Proud” of Kadence and her accomplishments.
"I am so thankful and blessed to have such an amazing support system around me,” she said. “This community has helped me grow and become the person I am today. I couldn't have done it without my amazing family, friends, and coaches.
“All of my coaches will forever have a special place in my heart. It 's always been my dream to continue my soccer career in college and go to the next level. I've worked since I was 4 years old for this day to come and the feeling of finally accomplishing this goal of mine is amazing. I can not begin to explain how much it means to me to know so many people supported me today and believe in me. I will definitely miss Mildred High School and everyone who supported me in everything I did. My heart is full of love and excitement, and I can't wait to begin the next chapter in my life."
