Mildred High School congratulates senior athletes Creed Baker and Jewell Caudle, who were each awarded a $250 scholarship from Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie Sports Care.
Caudle plans to continue her education and softball career at University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. Baker will continue his education at Texas A&M.
J.D. Shields of Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie Sports Care and Mildred Athletic Director Duke Dalton presented the scholarships. Mildred Athletics is extremely grateful for this scholarship benefiting its athletes.
