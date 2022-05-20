Mildred Athletics is fortunate to have very generous and caring sponsors. The Mildred Booster Club hosted the Mildred Athletic Banquet May 17 at the IOOF Center. Athletes were recognized and scholarships were presented.
This year, three separate companies/sponsors made some of the Senior Athletes very happy.
The following scholarships were presented:
Baylor Scott & White – two $300 sponsorships awarded to Jenna Cobb and Sean Morgan
Jimmy's Car Wash (Jimmy and Alli Bates) – two $500 scholarships awarded to Payton Dickerson and Cody Hayes
B&W Towing (Eric and Gavra Hancock) – four $1,250 scholarships awarded to Jenna Cobb, Andrew Smith, Kadence Cline and Cody Hayes
Seven $700 scholarships awarded to Kenli Dalton, Peyton Jennings, Sean Morgan, Mason Ivie, Madison Wing, Amanda Hawkins, and Payton Dickerson
“Mildred Sponsors are so appreciated and Mildred Athletics is grateful for their continued support of our Eagles and Lady Eagles Athletic program,” the district stated. “Mildred Athletics is 'Eagle Proud' of their Athletes!”
Mildred Athletics would like to thank each sponsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.