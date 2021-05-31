Mildred Athletics honored their Eagle and Lady Eagle Athletes and Cheerleaders on May 19 at their first Sports Banquet in many years. The banquet was hosted by the Mildred Booster Club.
Special guests included J.D. Shields, MEd, ATC, LAT with Baylor Scott & White SportsCare. Shields is the trainer who works with Mildred Athletes. Baylor Scott & White provided two scholarships of $250 each. Recipients of those scholarships were Seniors Bailey Burks and Daniel Ayers.
B & W Tire and Towing owned by the Hancocks also provided two scholarships to our Seniors. Recipients of these scholarships were also Bailey Burks and Daniel Ayers.
Mildred Athletics is very thankful for the support our community has provided this year both to its Athletic program and Athletes. These scholarships will make a difference in these athletes' futures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.