The Texas High School Bass Association hosted a Regional Qualifier’s tournament June 6 on Lake Tawakoni. Mildred High School had five teams compete in this derby. Mildred competes in the Central Division. There are nine total divisions across the state of Texas. The top 40% of each division advance to the State Championship Tournament.
Lake Tawakoni is a 37,879 acre reservoir located in Northeast Texas. Summer has made it’s way to Texas and settled in. The Saturday of this tournament was one of the hottest days of 2020. Each Mildred boat captain noted that even with the heat bearing down on their high school anglers, nobody lost sight of trying to qualify for the big prize.
One of the most important factors in competitive bass fishing is landing your bites. It’s sometimes referred to as “fishing clean.”
We have all watched Major League Fishing and seen some of the world’s finest anglers lose a big’un. It’s devastating to competitors. But it’s a harsh reality in this sport. Nobody lands every bite. Caleb Hayes lost a bass right at the boat that appeared to be a six pounder. Luckily, it did not keep Caleb and Andrew Valentine from clinching a state berth.
Luke Lewis had put in extra effort for this tournament. He realized the value of that effort, only to have his heart broken twice. Luke had located a honey hole. He hooked two big’uns that day that would have won the tournament. Unfortunately, those big girls won the match. Luke and Maycee Price fought hard but were unable to overcome the adversity. Lilly Hanna and Josie Hanna both caught quite a few bass. They just couldn’t decipher through the little guys. Eric Hurley overcame his adversity of his partner dropping out. He was able to secure a boat and boat captain. He caught a nice bass for his efforts.
Results:
(Three fish limit)
• 10th place - 10.73 pounds - 3 bass - Rusty Hanna/Garrett Warren
• 33rd place - 7.10 pounds - 3 bass - Caleb Hayes/Andrew Valentine
• 64th place - 3.77 pounds - 2 bass - Lilly Hanna/Josie Hanna
• 68th place - 3.38 pounds - 1 bass - Eric Hurley
• 83rd place - 2.09 pounds - 1 bass - Luke Lewis/Maycee Price
The Tawakoni tournament had 121 teams compete. 27 teams were unable to boat a keeper. The three fish limit was implemented by THSBA to possibly reduce the amount of fish that might perish from the heat.
Rusty and Garrett not only placed 10th, they won a $500 scholarship and two Lews reels. They targeted shade all day long. Garrett made a difficult flip over a walkway to get their biggest bass. He literally had to swing that 4.23 pounder over two hand rails to land it!
Hanna and Warrren also qualified to fish the Academy Sports Top 15 tournament. This will be Rusty’s third time to compete in it. It will also be Garrett’s second time to compete. It will be held in August on a lake to be determined.
The Texas High School Bass Association State Championship will be July 25 on Lake Belton. Rusty Hanna/Garrett Warren and Caleb Hayes/Andrew Valentine will represent Mildred High School. This is a great opportunity for these student athletes. There are many scholarships and prizes waiting to be won. More importantly, the value of these experiences learned in bass fishing will translate into success in many other aspects of their lives.
Congratulations to each one of you. It’s been a tough year but each of you displayed perseverance. That’s what Eagles do. They Soar above and beyond! Good luck! Let’s Win State!
