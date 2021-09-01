Breanna Holmes, a member of the Mildred FFA chapter in Mildred, Texas, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 27 through 30 during the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Holmes, a Junior at Mildred and the niece of Bart and Sharon Latta, has been selected to be a member of the National FFA Chorus.
The National FFA Chorus will perform several times during the national convention and expo, adding excitement and motivation to the sessions through their music.
Holmes will join fellow chorus members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.
Corteva Agriscience™ sponsors the National FFA Chorus. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.
About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.
