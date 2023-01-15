Alejandro Tamez, a 2022 Mildred High School graduate, successfully completed his first semester at The University of Texas at Arlington on the Dean’s List and was also awarded The Freshman Distinction Award. In his first semester of undergraduate studies, Alejandro was elected Hall Council Secretary, Student of the Month for Pre-Law Society in September and Student of the Month for Student Government Legislative Relations Committee in October.
Alejandro is majoring in English at UTA with a minor in Pre-Law studies.
