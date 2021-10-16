The Texas High School Bass Association began it’s 2021-2022 tournament trail Oct. 7. Mildred High School competes in the Central Division. Lake Fork was first on the schedule.
Lake Fork has a slot limit. For largemouth bass, the length limit is 16 to 24 inches. Bass 16 inches and less or 24 inches and greater may be retained. Only one bass 24 inches or greater may be retained each day. All bass over 16 inches and under 24 inches must be released.
There’s a mystique about Lake Fork. When you look at the Top 50 Bass caught in the state of Texas, you will find that 30 of them were caught out of Lake Fork. In fact, the largest bass ever caught in Texas, 18.18 pounds, was caught at Lake Fork in 1992.
Morning weather conditions were cool, slightly windy and overcast. The winds picked up mid afternoon and the sun was bright. Later in the day there was a rain shower.
218 teams competed in the Central Division’s first tournament of the year. 69 teams were unable to boat a keeper bass. 10.90 lbs. took first place with a five fish limit. There was a tie for big bass at 2.42 lbs.
Mildred High School Bass Association has a young team this year. Only four sophomore anglers returned from last year’s roster. Seven anglers are new to MHSBA. Patrick Crabtree is a solo angler from Kerens High School. He will fish out of a Mildred boat this year.
Results for Mildred:
JT Capehart/Chloe Campbell
50th place
4.5 lbs./5 bass
Rayley Hanna/Lexi Fulton
81st place
2.62 lbs./5 bass
Mason Thompson/PJ Neason
116th place
2.62 lbs/1 bass
Gabe Irvine/Aiden Williamson
150th place
Blake Pair/Ethan Elder
150th place
Patrick Crabtree of Kerens boated one bass weighing 2.42 lbs. He tied for big bass of the tournament. Patrick finished in 87th place.
The anglers experienced a variety of weather conditions. It made the day challenging. Everyone fought through their adversity. That’s important for this young team. They will have their opportunity to build on their experiences at Lake Palestine Oct. 30.
