Congratulations to Mildred's 2021 Football Sweetheart, Sophomore Elise Atkeisson and Cheer Beau, Senior Jordyn Jones. Atkeisson is the Eagle mascot and Jones is number 9 on the Eagle Varsity Football team.
Mildred High School names Football Sweetheart, Cheer Beau
