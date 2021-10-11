Nominees for Mildred ISD Homecoming King and Queen are: boys pictured left to right, Sean Morgan Jordan Jones, Cody Hayes, Reid Lewis, Michael Moses, Joe Setzco; girls left to right, Landry Fleming, Kadence Cline, Mason Ivie, Amanda Hawkins, Lacy McFadden, and Kenli Dalton. The King and Queen will be crowned at halftime during the Homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

