Recipe for Success, a drive-through scholarship fundraiser, will offer barbecue pork sandwiches and sides for $6 a plate from 4 to 6 p.m., or until sold out, Friday, March 26 at Mildred Elementary School.
Meals include a barbecue pork sandwich, potato salad, pickles, and onion, and cookies. The sale will benefit a scholarship in memory of Peggy Mathes. Donations will be accepted or may be mailed to Mildred ISD, 5475 S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana, Texas 75109, Attn: Norma Evett.
