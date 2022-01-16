Alejandro Tamez, a Senior from Mildred High School, competed in UIL Congress the week of Jan. 10 in Austin. Tamez, who previously placed first in 3A Regionals this past fall, qualified to attend this Congress competition.
After two days of debate, which models the legislative process of democracy, particularly, the United States Congress, he placed fifth in State for 3A, earning himself another UIL medal for his endeavors. This medal is his eighth in speech/debate to earn for Mildred High School.
Overall, Tamez was the only Navarro County student who advanced and placed in this year's UIL Super Congress. Alejandro currently ranks at the top of his class at Mildred High School and he plans to attend a Texas University to pursue law.
On the Net:
Final UIL State Congress results are posted here: www.uiltexas.org/speech/info/congress-state-tournament
