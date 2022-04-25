4-23-22 Mildred UIL.jpg

Courtesy photo

Pictured, top row, are Austin Wheeler, Matthew Bottoms, Andrew Smith, Robert Taylor, Alejandro Tamez, and Jordyn Jones; second row, Madison Wing, Landry Fleming, Samantha Stewart, Alex Rogers, and Elise Atkeisson; bottom row Tatiana Beldin, Ashley Medrano, Bre Holmes, and Cadence Bancroft. Not pictured are Jillian Hayes and Kenli Dalton.

Eighteen Mildred High School students will compete in the Regional UIL meet this weekend at Blinn College in Brenham. These students advanced from the district meet by placing in the top three. They competed in academic events like writing events, speaking events, and academic tests like calculator, physics, computer science, and social studies. 

