The Texas High School Bass Fishing Association kicked off it’s 2020-2021 season. The first tournament was held on Lake Tawakoni Sept. 26. Five boats represented Mildred High School.
Mildred’s bass fishing team has some new anglers this year. Many of the names we had gotten used to seeing have graduated. Mildred’s five boats consist of seven girls and three boys. Juniors Amanda Hawkins and Mason Ivie are the seasoned veterans of the team. They have their eyes on winning! Their goal is to be the most dominant female anglers in the state. Sophomore, Josie Hanna has some big shoes to fill. Her brother, Rusty and sister, Lilly set the bar high during the their time at Mildred. Josie is joined by her freshman cousin, Rayley Hanna. Freshman, Reagan Ivie is the younger sister of Mason. Yes, Mildred often gets a full dose of sibling rivalry! It’s going to be a fun season watching the new anglers develop and hone in on their craft.
The morning temperature was cool at Lake Tawakoni. It warmed to 84 degrees and was a beautiful day. There was a 15 mph south wind.
The Lake Tawakoni tournament consisted of 191 total teams; 72 teams were unable to boat a keeper. Bass fishing can be a difficult sport. It takes a lot of time and effort to learn about the many circumstances revolving around the behaviors of bass. It can be overwhelming. Many young anglers do not have a way to get out on the water very often. So you can see how difficult it can be just to boat one keeper bass.
Amanda Hawkins and Mason Ivie wasted no time in asserting themselves into the spotlight. They finished in 20th place. Sophomores, Kacey White and Kasey Bonner began their second year competing on the THSBA trail with a bass. Freshman, John Capehart and Reagan Ivie began their first season with a bass. Reagan boated fish off and on all day. Keep an eye on this angler. She was on the front deck of the boat making her presence known. Josie Hanna also caught a lot of bass throughout the day. Keep your eyes on her as well. Staying consistent and weighing in bass of any size will get you a Regional Qualifiers berth. So keep that in mind.
RESULTS
(5 fish limit)
_______________________________
20th place - 7.60 pounds - Amanda Hawkins/Mason Ivie - 3 bass
102nd place - 1.82 pounds - Kacey White/Kasey Bonner - 1 bass
104th place - 1.81 pounds - John Capehart/Reagan Ivie - 1 bass
106th place - 1.77 pounds - Josie Hanna/Rayley Hanna - 1 bass
119th place - 0 pounds - Gabe Irvine/Aiden Williamson - 0 bass
Overall Tournament Statistics:
Total fish weighed : 246
Total fish released : 242 (98%)
Total fish weight : 561.38
Average weight per fish : 2.28
Average number of fish per team : 1.29
Average weight per team : 2.92
Mildred High School and the community are proud of all of the anglers. Keep your thoughts positive and your eyes on the prize. Each day brings about new opportunities. If you feel you have under performed, strive to improve. You are only as good as your next cast! That can be the one that produces a big’un!
Next up is big ole Richland Chambers! The tournament is at 3 p.m. Oct. 17. The weigh in is located at Oak Cove Marina. Come out and support these student anglers. Scholarships, prizes and plaques are on the line each tournament. Good luck Mildred anglers. Soar like an Eagle!
