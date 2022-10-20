Mildred ISD will host its Homecoming Friday night, Oct. 21. A community pep rally was held Wednesday night and a pep rally is set for Friday at 1:45 p.m. on the football field. The game is at 7:30 p.m. at Asby field.
Mildred to host Homecoming Friday
- From Staff Reports
