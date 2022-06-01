Alejandro Tamez, a Mildred ISD Senior and Valedictorian of his class, competed in Austin for his 14th UIL Academic medal, in this school year alone, and for his second state medal last week leading up to graduation.
Tamez competed in prose and persuasive competitions and advanced in persuasive to be later medaled as third in state. Once again, Mildred ISD was the only Navarro County school district represented at this state UIL Academics competition in Austin.
He will be attending The University of Texas at Arlington for an English degree with a minor in Leadership this fall. He anticipates attending law school in Austin upon the completion of his bachelor’s degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.