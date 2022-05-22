Ethan Miller recently earned the Eagle Scout Rank Feb. 22, just seven days after he turned 15. He is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1253. Ethan is the son of Richard and Christina Miller.
His older brother, Elijah, earned his Eagle Scout Rank Oct. 10, 2018, and his grandfather earned his May 12, 1957. So, you could say earning the Eagle Scout Rank is a tradition in the Miller household. Ethan earned 27 merit badges and is a member of the Order of Arrow.
The purpose of the Eagle Scout project is to give the Scout an opportunity to “plan, develop, and give leadership to others,” as noted in the requirement. Eagle Scout projects are evaluated on the benefit to the organization being served and on the leadership provided by the candidate.
Troop 1253 is sponsored by First Baptist Church and has scouts who have participated in service projects for them over the last 10 years, including two Eagle projects.
Be on the lookout for more Eagle projects to take place this year. Troop 1253 plans to have three more scouts working on their Eagle projects around the community and earning their Eagle Rank.
For his Eagle project, Ethan led a group of youth and adults in removing a brick pathway that was a tripping hazard to the church members of First Baptist Church and adding a new pathway. They also cleaned up the church sign that was covered up with purple heart plants that made it difficult to read.
Ethan is a freshman in High School, taking all pre-AP classes – including Spanish – and involved in ROTC, band as a trombone player, and Scouts. He is not only in the National Honor Society of Scouts as an OA member, but also a member of the school’s National Honor Society.
