Mini-West Storage hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, June 25 for a self-storage expansion to their existing facility that is located at 1400 N. 45th Street in Corsicana.
This addition will bring much-needed self-storage to the Corsicana community. The expansion
will include 39,950 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage totaling
278 units.
Multiple local organizations, contractors, and team members are playing important roles in the
development of this project. Thanks to local partner Community National Bank and Trust of Texas and
leaders of the project Advantage Construction and Forge Building Company, both of whom are
experienced in self-storage construction and design.
Mini-West Storage was established in 1987. The facility was originally founded by Charles Irvine, an active member of the Corsicana community. The facility was initially purchased with only six buildings and the remainder of the property was dirt and grass. Through Charlie and the current owner’s hard work, dedication, and service to their customers, they expanded the business to 750 storage units and added a car wash and additional services, building the thriving business it is today. This addition will total the number of units at the facility to just over 1,000.
This facility offers secure climate controlled and standard storage units with the widest drive aisles in Corsicana. The facility is also a one-stop-shop for moving as it offers onsite u-haul trucks, trailers, and dolly rentals in addition to all of the moving supplies they sell.
