Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.